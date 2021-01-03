Patrik Gunnarsson has returned to Brentford following the completion of a loan spell at Danish side Viborg FF.

The goalkeeper made the move at the beginning of September and has played 12 matches in his time there, keeping four clean sheets.

His performances have helped give Viborg the best defensive record in the Danish top flight, and he has now returned to West London.

Where Gunnarsson will fit into the Brentford squad now is uncertain, with David Raya, Luke Daniels and Ellery Balcombe also at the club in the goalkeeping department.

Another loan spell elsewhere may be a possibility as a result, with the spell at Viborg being the second temporary move the 20-year-old has made so far in his time with the Bees.

He also had a short spell with Southend United last season, playing three matches for the League Two club on emergency loan deals.

Gunnarsson was signed for Brentford’s B team in 2018 from Breidablik in his home country of Iceland.

He has since gone on to receive a range of international honours, playing in every Iceland age group up to the Under-21s.

He earned a first call-up to the senior squad in January last year, though he was an unused substitute in both matches.

The stopper made his one, and so far only, appearance for Brentford in March 2019, when he came off the bench to replace Daniel Bentley in a Championship match against Middlesbrough.

Gunnarsson signed a long-term deal that summer to remain at the Bees, who are currently fourth in the Championship.