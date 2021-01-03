Swindon Town are in for Portsmouth’s Jordy Hiwula, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: SWINDON. Inquiry for Hiwula at PORTSMOUTH. Also keen to tie up Joe Day from CARDIFF. (@reluctantnicko)

The forward is out of contract this month meaning he will be available on a free transfer unless Pompey extend his stay.

Hiwula, who is 26 years old, was snapped up by Kenny Jackett’s side in October and has since scored three goals in five games for them in all competitions.

He was released by Coventry City at the end of last season despite helping them gain promotion to the Championship last term. He spent the summer weighing up his options and eventually rocked up at Fratton Park.

Hiwula started his career at Manchester City but never made a senior appearance for the Premier League side. Instead, he gained first-team experience out on loan as a youngster at Yeovil Town and Walsall.

Huddersfield lured him away from the North-West on a permanent basis in 2015 but he played just once for the Terriers in his three seasons at the club.

The Yorkshire side opted to loan him out to Wigan Athletic, Walsall, Bradford City and Fleetwood Town before letting him go to Coventry two years ago.

Swindon are in the hunt for some signings this month as they look to stay up in League One. Hiwula has bags off experience in League One and would be a shrewd signing by John Sheridan’s side.



Should Swindon sign Hiwula?