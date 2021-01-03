Blackburn Rovers are ‘watching’ Crewe Alexandra’s Harry Pickering.

The Sun on Sunday (03.01.21, pg. 57) claims that Rovers are monitoring the progression of Crewe defender Pickering.

Now in his fourth full-season in the Alexandra first-team, the 22-year-old is a product of the club’s youth academy and has already amassed 132 appearances for the club.

Having featured 20 times in League One this season, scoring three, he’s become a target of Blackburn’s amid their defensive injury ‘crisis’.

Tony Mowbray was without both Darragh Lenihan, Daniel Ayala and Scott Wharton yesterday with the trio expected to be out for a while longer.

Having scored 38 goals in 23 Championship outings this season, defending remains the issue for Rovers.

They emerged as dark horses for a top-six spot last season. Breaking through in the run-up to Christmas, the temporary halt in the season seemed to scupper their top-six form.

This time round, Blackburn started emphatically. But they’ve since fallen off the boil, largely due to defensive frailties preventing them from seeing out wins.

Yesterday marked a first win in three though – Blackburn won 2-0 at Birmingham City to take themselves up to 11th in the Championship table.

Goals from Adam Armstrong and a returning Bradley Dack sealed the three points.

Expect defensive additions this month – Mowbray knows he where he needs to bolster and Pickering could be a keen signing.

Tipped as a ‘long-term signing’, Pickering could go on to have prestigious career at Ewood Park.