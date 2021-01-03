Ipswich Town have boosted their squad options with the recall of Idris El Mizouni from his loan spell at Cambridge United.

The midfielder was set to spend the whole campaign with the League Two side after joining on a season-long loan in September.

El Mizouni made 15 appearances in what was his second spell at Cambridge, but Ipswich have now chosen to recall him early.

On their official club website this morning, Ipswich confirmed that he would return to Portman Road immediately.

They added that he would return to first-team training and be available for their next match, a League One clash with Swindon Town next Saturday.

It appears El Mizouni will be part of Paul Lambert’s plans for the rest of the season, with Ipswich currently in a tight scramble for a place in the play-offs.

Their past four matches have all been postponed following a Covid-19 outbreak at the club, last taking to the field in mid-December.

As a result, they will be one of a number of sides in the third tier with a packed schedule in the second half of the campaign.

El Mizouni’s return will help them manage the backlog of games to come, bringing the experience gained in his two spells at the Abbey Stadium in 2020.

He has played 13 matches for the Tractor Boys so far in his career, including four in the Championship and a further three league outings last term.

The Paris-born player is also a full international, having earned a cap for Tunisia – for whom he is eligible through his father – two years ago.