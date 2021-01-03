Luton Town should look to bolster their ranks in this winter.

The January transfer window provides the Hatters with an opportunity to add some fresh legs into their side ahead of the second-half of the season.

Nathan Jones should raid his former club Brighton and Hove Albion for their midfielder, Jayson Molumby.

The Republic of Ireland international impressed in the Championship on loan at Millwall last season and could be set for another loan move away this winter.

Luton would be an ideal destination for him. He would be guaranteed regular minutes and they are only seven points off the Play-Offs, meaning they can rise up the table if they string a set of results together.

Molumby, who is 21 years old, wants more regular game time and his opportunities with Brighton in the Premier League are scarce at the moment due to the abundance of quality options in his position.

Molumby moved to England in 2015 to join Brighton having played for Villa FC and Railway Athletic as a youngster. He has since been a key player for the Seagulls’ Under-23’s but has played just twice for their senior side.

Not many Millwall fans knew much about him when he rocked up at the Den at the start of last season but he quickly established himself as a mainstay in their midfield. He made 40 appearances for the Lions in all competitions and chipped in with a single goal.

He slotted in nicely into Millwall’s side last term and should now be on the radar of Luton.

