Aaron Lewis has returned to Lincoln City from his loan at Newport County, as per a report by the South Wales Argus.

The defender’s deal with Michael Flynn’s side has expired and he has gone back to Sincil Bank.

Lincoln are currently top of League One and are eyeing a promotion to the Championship. They now face a decision on what to do with Lewis this month.

He could provide Michael Appleton’s men with more back-up for the second-half of the season. However, his chances of breaking into their side are slim and they could seek to offload him before the transfer window shuts.

Lewis, who is 22 years old, joined Newport on loan in October but played just once for the Exiles.

He started his career at Swansea City and rose up through the youth ranks of the Welsh side. He was a regular for the Swans’ youth sides but never made a senior appearance for them.

Lewis gained his first taste of first-team football on loan in League One at Doncaster Rovers and played eight times for the Yorkshire side in the 2018/19 season.

He was then released by Swansea in July 2019 and was subsequently snapped up by Lincoln on a free transfer a month later. He has since struggled to break into their team and his future is currently up in the air.

Appleton’s side carried on their impressive form yesterday with a 2-1 away win at AFC Wimbledon yesterday.



Does Lewis have a future at Lincoln?