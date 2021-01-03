QPR are reportedly ‘ready’ to hand Tim Sherwood the managers’ job at QPR.

The 51-year-old is being lined-up as a potential successor to Mark Warburton.

Sitting in 20th-place of the Championship table, QPR fans have been increasingly piling the pressure on Warburton, who guided the Rs to a 13th-place finish last season.

Without a win in nine Championship outings, former Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur manager Sherwood is being tipped to replace him.

The Sun on Sunday (03.01.21) report that Sherwood – a close friend of QPR’s Director of Football Les Ferdinand and coach Chris Ramsey – will be ‘asked’ to charge if Warburton can’t turn result around fast.

But the report goes on to outlined Sherwood’s pay demands.

He’s rumoured to be demanding £1million-a-year to become QPR manager.

A midfielder famed for helping Blackburn Rovers win the Premier League title back in 1995, Sherwood took charge of Spurs in December 2013 following the departure of Andre Villas Boas.

He’d last just 28 games though, being sacked before the end of the season – he left with a 50% win percentage.

After half-a-year out of football, Sherwood was named Aston Villa boss.

It was another 28-game stint, this time winning 10 of them.

According to The Sun on Sunday, Sherwood has rejected several opportunities to return to management since his Villa departure in October 2015.

QPR next go up against Fulham in the FA Cup.

Likely an unimportant game in the fate of Warburton, but he’ll be gunning for a win to give them some momentum in their bid for Championship survival.