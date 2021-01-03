Carlisle United are plotting a move for Blackburn Rovers midfielder Brad Lyons, as per a report by Lancashire Live.

The Cumbrians are keen on striking a deal to bring him on loan to League Two until the end of the season.

Chris Beech’s side are in the hunt for a couple of signings in this transfer window to boost their promotion push. They are currently top of the league and eyeing League One football.

Lyons, who is 23 years old, could be allowed to leave Blackburn on loan again this winter to get more game time under his belt.

He would be ideal for Carlisle as he would give them more competition and depth for the second-half of the season when games will come thick and fast.

Lyons started his career in Northern Ireland with Coleraine and caught the eye there after scoring 17 goals in 97 games as a youngster.

He was snapped up by Blackburn in 2018 and brought over to England. The midfielder penned his first professional contract at Ewood Park and has since been a regular for Rovers at youth levels.

However, Lyons is yet to make a first-team appearance for Tony Mowbray’s side. He spent time on loan last season in Scotland with St Mirren and played 17 times for the Buddies.

Another temporary move away could be on the cards for Lyons this month and Carlisle are keen on luring him up to the Lake District.

