Bournemouth are showing an interest in Preston North End defender Ben Davies but face stiff competition for his signature, according to Mail Online.

They report that Sheffield United, Celtic and Genk are also among the clubs interested in securing the 25-year-old.

Davies is one of several Lilywhites players whose contract will run out at the end of the current season.

That means he could sign a pre-contract this month and move at the end of his deal in the summer.

Mail Online say that the centre-back has turned down Preston’s latest contract offer, further piquing the interest of several other parties.

Sheffield United’s current position in the Premier League, stranded winless at the bottom of the table, would make them a less attractive proposition than a top-flight side would normally be with Championship football almost guaranteed next season.

Therefore, if Davies wants to stay in England, Bournemouth’s interest might be a tempting one.

The Cherries are currently in third place in the table, two points short of the automatic promotion places with an extra game to play, following their 1-0 win at Stoke City last night.

Signing with Jason Tindall’s side could lead to Premier League football next season if their challenge is successful, whereas 12th-placed Preston have a job on their hands reaching the play-offs this term.

Davies was also believed to have been of interest to Bournemouth last summer, and they may even have had a bid rejected.

Reigning Scottish Premiership champions Celtic provide a different opportunity for Davies, who has spent his whole career so far at Deepdale, while the interest of Belgian First Division side Genk might offer another different path.