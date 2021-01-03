Burnley are interested in signing Huddersfield Town’s Lewis O’Brien.

The Sun on Sunday (03.01.21, pg. 57) claims that Burnley are eyeing a double Championship swoop.

Jason Knight of Derby County is said to be on Burnley’s ‘shopping list’ along with O’Brien, after their American takeover had been completed.

The 22-year-old Huddersfield man has featured 19 times in the Championship this season.

A product of the Terriers’ youth academy, the Englishman would get his first taste of first-team football on-loan at Bradford City in the 2018/19 campaign.

He’d return to Huddersfield and go on to make 38 Championship appearances last season, scoring twice.

A favourite under Carlos Corberan, O’Brien is deployed as a left-sided midfielder for Town and has one goal and two assists to his name this season.

Corberan’s side sit in 13th-place of the Championship table after their defeat at home to Reading yesterday.

Fraizer Campbell had given Town an early lead, but it was cancelled out by two second-half goals from Lucas Joao on his return to action.

It’s been a contested first half-season in charge for the ex-Leeds United coach.

The signs of progression are definitely there though – Huddersfield are looking up the table rather than down, after a disastrous season last time.

Up next for the Terriers is the visit of Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup.

O’Brien’s departure would be a huge loss for Huddersfield – he’s an exciting player, but with his contract out next year, Huddersfield might consider a sale this month.