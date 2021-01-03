Manchester United goalkeeper Matej Kovar is set to find out whether he is staying on loan at Swindon Town or not, as per a report by the Swindon Advertiser.

The youngster has spent the first-half of this season on loan with the Robins but could be on his way back to Old Trafford this month.

Swindon are deciding his future at the club along with other ‘keeper Joe Fryer, with a view to shaking up their goalkeeping department in this transfer window.

Their boss, John Sheridan, has said the decisions would be announced after their game against Wigan Athletic yesterday, which ended up being postponed.

“I’ve more or less made those decisions, but I won’t make it open to everyone just yet,” Sheridan said. “I’ll tell the lads after the game against Wigan. I need to bring players in, and that’s what I’m going to try and do.”

Kovar, who is 21 years old, has made 19 appearances for Swindon since his switch there but has conceded 31 goals.

He made the move to Old Trafford from FC Slovacko after a successful trial and initially linked up with their Under-18’s in his first year.

He has never made a senior appearance for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side but impressed for their Under-23’s in the last campaign and has trained regularly with their first-team.

The young Czech stopper then linked up with the Under-23’s and made 19 appearances for them last term.

Kovar was part of United’s travelling squad for a Europa League tie against Astana last season and was an unused substitute. He could be on his way back to the North-West now.

