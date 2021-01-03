Sunderland and Ipswich Town are ‘keen’ on Ched Evans.

The Sun on Sunday (03.01.21, pg. 57) reports that both Sunderland and Ipswich Town in League one are interested in signing ex-Sheffield United and Manchester City forward Ched Evans.

It comes after his controversial Fleetwood Town departure amid a rumoured dispute with manager Joey Barton.

Evans, 32, has led a contested career to date.

Starting out at City, he’d go prove a hit at Sheffield United scoring 29 goals in the 2011/12 campaign, and outing himself as an up and coming striker in the Football League.

But he’d go the next five seasons without a club.

He returned to football with Chesterfield in 2016 before landing at Fleetwood in 2018 – he’d go on to make 86 league appearances for Town, scoring 34 goals.

Evans netted five in 17 League One appearances this season.

After his release, Preston were outed as favourites to sign the striker.

Now though, Alan Nixon of The Sun reports that Sunderland and Ipswich are both ‘keen’, but also claims that the Welshman may want to remain in the North West, and so Preston might be the better fit.

Sunderland under new manager Lee Johnson would play out a goalless draw at Northampton Town yesterday.

It leaves them in 11th-place of the League One table with three points separating them from Charlton Athletic in 6th – the Addicks are a place ahead of Ipswich.

The Tractor Boys have also endured a contested season but find themselves just outside the top-six on goal difference.

Evans would be a keen addition to both, and it’ll be interesting to see his situation over the next month.