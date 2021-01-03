Bournemouth are believed to lining up replacements for both Josh King and David Brooks with offers expected to come in for both, according to Mail Online.

They report that the Championship side are “braced for offers” for both players in this transfer window.

As a result they are hunting for potential replacements, with their eyes currently cast on Leeds United’s Tyler Roberts.

After Leeds’ defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League yesterday, boss Marcelo Bielsa said the absent Roberts was merely “unavailable”, fuelling speculation he could be on his way out of the club.

Having played a role in bringing the Championship title to Elland Road last season, making 23 appearances in their promotion-winning campaign, he would be a good addition for a Bournemouth side aiming to emulate that achievement this term.

The Cherries are currently in third place in the table, two points adrift of the automatic promotion places with a game in hand, after a 1-0 win at Stoke City last night.

Norwegian striker King has only played a bit-part role for Bournemouth this season, and with 48 Premier League goals to his name was always likely to attract plenty of top-flight attention.

But the double blow of also seeing Brooks leave would be a huge loss, with the attacking midfielder playing an instrumental role in their strong opening half of the campaign.

Jason Tindall has yet to make a senior, permanent signing since taking over from Eddie Howe as Bournemouth boss in the summer, but will likely need to go into the transfer market if he were to lose both players over the course of the next month.