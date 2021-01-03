Blackpool’s Jamie Devitt is ‘likely’ to stay with Newport County for longer, as per a report by the South Wales Argus.

The midfielder’s current loan deal with the League Two side expires this month but he is expected to stay with Michael Flynn’s men until the end of the season.

Devitt, who is 30 years old, joined the Exiles in October and has since made nine appearances for them in all competitions, chipping in with two goals.

He has fallen out-of-favour at parent club Blackpool and is out of contract with Neil Critchley’s side at the end of the season anyway. He wasn’t even handed a squad number by the Tangerines in pre-season.

Devitt joined Blackpool in June 2019 on a two-year deal, with the club holding an option for a further 12 months. However, he is yet to make an appearance for the Seasiders and was shipped out on loan to Bradford City last term.

The midfielder started his career at Hull City and rose up through the academy of the Yorkshire club.

Devitt went onto make 19 appearances for the Tigers but spent a lot of time out on loan from the KCOM Stadium. He had spells with the likes of Darlington, Shrewsbury Town, Grimsby Town, Bradford City, Accrington Stanley and Rotherham where he gained plenty of first-team experience.

He was released by Hull in 2013 and has since had spells at Chesterfield, Morecambe and Carlisle United.

The ex-Republic of Ireland youth international rocked up at Blackpool last year but is now expected to stay at Newport.

