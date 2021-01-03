Jose Morais is in the running for the Sheffield Wednesday job, and could bring in former Nottingham Forest assistant Bruno Baltazar.

The Sun on Sunday (03.01.21, pg. 57) reports that Morais ‘could form a partnership’ with Baltazar at Hillsborough, should he be handed the job.

The Portuguese manager has enjoyed a stalwart career that’s taken him right across the footballing map, having been famed for working as Jose Mourinho’s no.2 at Chelsea.

His only stint in English football as a manager was with Barnsley – it was a tenure that lasted just 15 games and ended in relegation into League One in 2018.

Morais alongside former Bayern Munich player Thorsten Fink have emerged as front-runners, with the same Sun on Sunday report linking Spaniard Paco Jemez with the vacancy.

Baltazar is a fellow countryman of Morais.

He’s enjoyed a similar career spanning across Europe, with his sole stint in England coming as Sabri Lamouchi’s assistant at Forest.

Leaving in October, Baltazar would take on a coaching position at Saudi side Al-Ain.

Wednesday having parted ways with Pulis at the start of the week have secured back-to-back wins in the Championship to lift themselves out of the bottom-three.

They next go in action against Exeter City in the FA Cup this weekend.

Morais seems an unpopular appointment – his time at Barnsley is largely remembered and given that, he seems unlikely to have the know-how to steer Wednesday to safety.

Dejphon Chansiri has a huge decision to make, and the wrong one could result in relegation into League One for Sheffield Wednesday.