Will Grigg’s absence from Sunderland’s squad yesterday, in their 0-0 stalemate against Northampton, has been explained and it is injury that robbed the Black Cats of their man.

Will Grigg not part of the #SAFC squad yday due to fears over a long-standing knee issue.

He'll see a specialist on Monday.

LJ says absence likely to be either 3 weeks, 3 months or possibly even 9 months — Phil Smith (@Phil__Smith) January 3, 2021

Definite prognosis – indeterminate time

As tweeted above and written about here by James Hunter for the Chronicle Live, Lee Johnson opens up on the injury facing £4m man Griggs.

Adding more depth to this, Johnson said:

“He [Grigg] has a long-standing swelling of the knee, and I don’t think he has been moving as well as he can – not as well as I have seen him move before.”

The injury is specific, but Johnson is not sure of the effect of it until Grigg’s meeting with a specialst is done and dusted. On this he added:

“He’s going to see a specialist on Monday and we will find out if he’s going to be out for three weeks, three months, or nine months. “I don’t think there will be any in between – it will either be rest for three weeks and have another go, rest for three months and non-surgical, or we go surgical.”

Johnson on reviviving Grigg’s career

This injury will dent Lee Johnson’s hopes of reinvigorating the goal-scoring side of his striker – something he mentioned in an earlier Chronicle article.

Johnson said then that one way he will succeed is by encouraging Grigg to accept failure but keep plugging away:

“For me, it’ll be encouraging him to keep daring to fail by making sure that you keep making that box.“

Eventually, he said this approach will pay dividends for the Sunderland frontman:

“you’ll get those three or four goals on the spin where you get those little ricochets or a lovely little finish, and all of a sudden the confidence comes back and you dink one over the keeper. “Then the fans come back onside and Will Grigg’s on fire again.”

Yet, until the extent of his injury is known, all this is on hold.

Will Grigg - will he ever be on fire again for Sunderland?