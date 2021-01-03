Liverpool have recalled defender Morgan Boyes from his loan spell at League One side Fleetwood Town.

Fleetwood confirmed on their official club website that the 19-year-old had returned to the Premier League giants.

Boyes joined the Cod Army on a season-long loan deal in August, but has found first-team opportunities hard to come by in Joey Barton’s side.

He made only four appearances, however, and just two in league matches when he started back-to-back games against AFC Wimbledon and Rochdale early in the season.

Boyes’ other two matches came in cup games, notably including an EFL Cup third-round tie against his parent club’s great rivals Everton.

He has made the bench just once in the past 13 league matches, and Liverpool have now made the decision to bring him back to Anfield.

Fleetwood said in their statement: “Everyone at the club would like to thank Morgan for his efforts and wish him all the best for the future.”

It was a first loan spell away from Liverpool for the Welshman, who has caps at both Under-19 and Under-21 level for his country.

Boyes was given the move to the Highbury Stadium after impressing last season for the Reds’ Under-23 side in the Premier League 2.

Last term also saw him make a senior debut, playing in Liverpool’s EFL Cup quarter-final against Aston Villa, and he later played in their FA Cup fourth-round win over Shrewsbury Town as well.

Whether he will see out the rest of this campaign back at Anfield or join another side on loan remains to be seen.

But he leaves Fleetwood, who are currently in the midst of a Covid-19 outbreak which has seen three matches suspended, in 10th place in League One, three points off the play-off places.