Sheffield Wednesday parted ways with manager Tony Pulis at the start of the week.

The Welshman had lasted just 45 days in the role.

He replaced Garry Monk to become Wednesday’s second permanent manager of the season, winning just one of the 10 games he took charge of and leaving the club in 23rd.

Since, chairman Dejphon Chansiri has blasted Pulis.

He’s said that Pulis is ‘the worst’ manager he’s ever had to work with at Hillsborough, amid a rumoured bust-up between the two.

Reported in The Sun on Sunday (03.01.21, pg. 57), Pulis had been considering walking out of the club, but doing so would’ve cost the former Stoke City boss upwards of £5million.

There’s been some scathing reports regarding Pulis’ Wednesday contact but The Sun’s Alan Nixon claims that Pulis took a ‘small pay-off’ from Chansiri.

Several names have since been linked with vacancy – the likes of Thorsten Fink and Jose Morais seem like front-runners, with Paco Jemez having since emerged as a contender.

The Spaniard is unknown to the English fans, but was most recently in charge of Rayo Vallecano.

Since Pulis’ departure, Wednesday have won back-to-back Championship fixtures to lift themselves out of the drop zone.

A win at home to Middlesbrough was followed up by a Hillsborough win over fellow strugglers Derby County, who’ve since dropped back into the bottom-three.

Next up for the Owls is a trip down to Exeter City in the FA Cup.