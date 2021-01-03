Nottingham Forest manager Chris Hughton is confident of keeping striker Lewis Grabban at the club this month.

Grabban has had an injury-hit campaign for the Championship side, playing only 12 times so far as a result.

He scored just a second goal of the season on Saturday, the only strike in a 1-0 win away at Preston North End.

The forward converted a second-half penalty, despite a slip in his run-up, to settle the difference at Deepdale.

Although he has not held as integral a role this season as in the past two, when he has been their top scorer, boss Hughton still strongly wants to keep him at the club.

In his post-match press conference after the Preston win, he asserted Grabban’s important to the club and expressed his desire to keep him at the City Ground.

Asked how confident he was of that happening, he said: “Yes, as we were confident before.

“He’s very much part of what we do here. He’s got a wonderful goalscoring record at this club.

“At a time when we need goals in the team, he’s a big part of what we do here.”

Nottingham Forest badly need a fully-fit Grabban to return to the goalscoring heights he has reached over the past couple of seasons in the East Midlands.

He scored 16 goals in his first season at the club in 2018-19, and followed it up with 20 last term as they spectacularly missed out on the Championship play-offs.

Grabban was linked with a reunion with his former manager in that season, Sabri Lamouchi, at Qatari side Al Duhail in October.

Forest will hope that the former Millwall, Bournemouth and Norwich City striker remains where is to help them in their battle against relegation, with the Preston victory taking them out of the drop zone.