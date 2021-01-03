Tottenham Hotspur are set to move for Wigan Athletic’s Kyle Joseph again this month, reports The Sun on Sunday.

The Sun on Sunday (03.01.21, pg. 57) claims that Spurs will reignite their interest in the Wigan Athletic youngster.

Spurs had an offer of £150,000 rejected in the summer but after some inspired form at the DW Stadium this season – topped off with a hat-trick v Burton last time out – Spurs look ready to pounce again.

A Scottish U21 international, the 19-year-old has this season scored four goals in 11 League One outings.

It comes after Wigan’s unfortunate demise in the last campaign which saw them relegated due to a points deduction, with half their playing staff and manager Paul Cook subsequently departing.

After looking set for a further relegation into League Two this time round, Wigan have started to pick up the points as the vie for an unlikely League One survival.

Wigan face a dilemma when it comes to Joseph – the club remain in administration and run the risk of losing several players in this month’s window, with a lot of short-term deals being handed out ahead of this season.

Spurs meanwhile are mounting a challenge for the Premier League title.

They sit in 3rd-place behind leaders Liverpool and Manchester United, after their win over Leeds United yesterday.

As for Wigan, their season still holds a lot of misery.

Results are picking up and hopes of retaining League One football are increasing. But they could be picked apart this month, and Joseph could be one of many to leave the club for a cut-price.