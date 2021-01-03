Ricky Holmes could leave Northampton Town this month, as per a report by the Northampton Chronicle and Echo.

The winger only re-joined the Cobblers in November his but future at Sixfields is currently up in the air.

Keith Curle is currently not in a position offer him a new deal due to restrictions in squad sizes in League One.

Holmes, who is 33 years old, has made 11 appearances for Northampton since his return there.

Curle has provided an update about his situation: “There’s ongoing conversations with Ricky. We’re mindful of the fact that we’ve got to create a number of places in the squad due to the 22-man limit.

“At the moment I’m not in a position to offer Ricky a contract as that would take up a place which we’d potentially need if another player becomes available.”

Holmes played for the League One side five years ago and scored 16 goals in 53 games for the club. He actually retired from the game before making a surprise return a couple of months ago.

He has racked up 510 appearances so far in his career and has been eager to make an impact with Keith Curle’s side this season. They are sat in 19th place in the table and are three points above the drop zone.

The experienced wide man has also previously played for the likes of Chelmsford City, Barnet, Portsmouth, Charlton Athletic, Sheffield United, Oxford United and Gillingham.

He will have to wait patiently over whether he can stay at Northampton this month. If not, he will have to weigh up his options as a free agent.



Will Holmes stay at Northampton?