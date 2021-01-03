Chelsea are reportedly reviewing the loan stay of Izzy Brown at Sheffield Wednesday, with Blackburn Rovers and Reading interested in the 23-year-old.

Brown joined Wednesday on-loan ahead of this season.

He spent the last campaign at Luton Town and would feature 25 times in the Championship, scoring once.

Garry Monk brought him to Hillsborough and at the time, it seemed a shrewd piece of business. But now having since seen Monk leave and Tony Pulis come and go, it’s left Brown in the darkness.

He’s made 14 Championship appearances for the Owls – eight substitute appearances under Pulis – and now Chelsea look set to recall the midfielder.

According to The Sun on Sunday (03.01.21, pg. 57) Chelsea are reviewing his situation, with Blackburn and Reading waiting in the wings for a potential loan deal in the second-half of this season.

Sheffield Wednesday are looking for their third permanent manager of the season.

At the start of the week they sacked Pulis after 45 days in charge – he won just one of his 10 games in charge and left the club in 23rd-place of the Championship table.

Since, a number of names have been linked – this morning, a new name in Paco Jemez has emerged as a front-runner for the vacancy.

Blackburn meanwhile picked up a solid win at Birmingham City yesterday, lifting themselves up to 11th-place in the Championship table.

Reading would also claim a win – they beat Huddersfield Town 2-1 in Yorkshire to keep themselves in the top-six.

A lot of uncertainty surrounding Brown at the moment – don’t be surprised if he features for a new Championship clubs this month.