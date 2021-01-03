Championship clubs are interested in Doncaster Rovers’ Liam Ravenhill, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

The midfielder is attracting interest from higher up the football pyramid in this January transfer window.

Ravenhill, who is 17 years old, is a player Doncaster are trying to tie down on a new contract to fend off potential suitors but they could face a battle to keep him this winter.

The teenager is the son of former Donny, Bradford City and Northampton Town man Ricky Ravenhill and he is looking to follow in the footsteps of his father.

He made his first-team debut in an FA Cup tie against FC United in November and has been training with their senior side this term.

Doncaster are used to having interest in their players. Their skipper, Ben Whiteman, has linked with a move away in every transfer window he has been at the Keepmoat Stadium. They haven’t received any offers for him yet this month, as per the Doncaster Free Press.

Darren Moore’s side will be hoping to keep both him and Ravenhill at the club over the coming weeks which would be a boost for the Yorkshire club in the long-term.

They have their sights set on getting into the Play-Offs and are currently sat in 4th place. They are four points off the automatic promotion places and three points inside the top six, meaning they are in a decent position going into the second-half of the campaign.



