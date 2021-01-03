Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Leeds United are all believed to be monitoring Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Seny Dieng.

The Sunday Mirror (03.01.21, pg.73) report that a number of Premier League clubs have the stopper on their radar as a potential back-up option in their respective squads.

It has been a tough season for QPR, who are just two points above the Championship relegation zone.

One of the bright spots has been the emergence of Dieng, who became their number one goalkeeper early in the season.

He quickly usurped Joe Lumley between the posts after impressing last season on loan at League One side Doncaster Rovers.

The 26-year-old has had a long and varied career to get to this point, starting in his home country of Switzerland with Red Star Zurich and Grasshoppers.

Dieng briefly played for MSV Duisberg in Germany before moving to England in 2016 by signing for QPR.

He had a range of loan spells as he struggled to make a breakthrough in West London, first at non-league level with Whitehawk and Hampton and Richmond.

Short-term moves to Stevenage and then-Scottish Premiership side Dundee followed before a full season – minus coronavirus suspension – at Doncaster.

Dieng’s form in South Yorkshire put him in strong contention to keep goal for QPR this season and he has made the most of the opportunity.

He had played in 20 matches, keeping four clean sheets for Mark Warburton’s struggling side.

Although all three of the top-flight clubs believed to have an interest in him have first-choice goalkeepers, he would be useful back-up for a Premier League side to have.