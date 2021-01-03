Manchester City are reportedly keen on loaning out Taylor Harwood-Bellis this month, with all of Blackburn Rovers, Bristol City and Preston North End having been linked.

The Sun on Sunday (03.01.21, pg. 57) reports that City want to send Harwood-Bellis out on-loan next month, and that the trio of Championship clubs are ‘fans’ of the teen.

The 18-year-old has recently committed himself to the cub having signed a long-term deal.

Now though, it’s understood that City want Harwood-Bellis to gain some first-team experience, with the Championship being their preferred destination for the centre-back.

An England youth international from U16 right up to U20, Harwood-Bellis looks a really exciting player to be coming though the City ranks.

Pep Guardiola hasn’t had many homegrown talents to shout about – Phil Foden being the obvious standout – but Harwood-Bellis could well be the next to make the step-up for City.

Blackburn and Preston are more local to Harwood-Bellis and they could yet find themselves as favourites to land the 18-year-old.

Tony Mowbray has come under the spotlight a bit this season but a win at Birmingham City yesterday eased some mounting pressure.

Preston meanwhile having won three on the bounce would lose at home to Nottingham Forest to go a place behind Blackburn Rovers in the Championship table – the Lilywhites sit in 12th.

Bristol City meanwhile, after their emphatic start to life under Dean Holden seem to be falling apart.

Sitting in 10th-place of the Championship table, the Robins have lost four of their last five in the league and will feature for the first time in 2021 against Portsmouth in the FA Cup next weekend.

Harwood-Bellis meanwhile remains a man in -demand – it’ll be interesting to see who might win the race for him this month.