QPR are reportedly interested in signing Sheffield Wednesday’s Jordan Rhodes.

The Sun on Sunday (03.01.21, pg. 57) claims that QPR are looking to do a deal for the Wednesday striker this month.

Now aged 30, the Scot’s downfall has been widely publicised over the past few years.

Rhodes has been at Hillsborough since the 2016/17 season – he’s featured over 100 times in the Championship for the Owls but only has 12 league goals to his name.

Out-of-contract in the summer, Wednesday could be ready to accept a cut-price deal for Rhodes, with QPR in need of striking additions.

Mark Warburton’s side having been so clinical last time round have netted just 20 goals in 22 Championship outings this season.

Summer signing Lyndon Dykes has come under mass scrutiny of late – he’s five goals to his name this season, but four of those have come from the penalty spot.

Ex-Charlton Athletic striker Macauley Bonne has also come under the spotlight, after his two goals of the season so far.

Relegation fears are starting to settle in for QPR.

The club sit in 20th-place of the Championship table – a place and two pints above Wednesday – with an FA Cup clash v Fulham next up for them.

Wednesday meanwhile are still without a manager, with a trip down to Exeter city facing them in the FA Cup.