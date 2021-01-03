Charlton Athletic have a ‘couple’ of transfer deals lined up, as confirmed by their manager Lee Bowyer to their official club website.

The Addicks are expecting to be busy in this January transfer window and are in the hunt for some signings.

They are wanting to land a centre-back this month with that being a problem position for them this season. The League One side have had to play players like Darren Pratley, Adam Matthews and Chris Gunter out of position to slot in this term.

Bringing in a new defender would be a shrewd move by the Addicks as they have been conceding too many goals of late. They lost 2-0 to promotion rivals Hull City at the KCOM Stadium yesterday.

Bowyer said: “We dominated the ball a lot without hurting them. A lot of it was in front of them but we weren’t brave enough. We carried too many players today. We had Omar’s chance from six yards out. Big moments they are. You need people to take the chances – it changes everything.

“Hull will be up there at the end of the season and rightly so because they’ve kept most of their squad from last season. Most of those players you saw today were playing in the Championship last season.”

He added: “We’re looking for a centre-half in the window. We need to improve in the final third as well. We have a couple lined up, so we need to get them in quickly.”

In terms of attacking signings, Charlton will be aiming to tie up a deal for FC Midtjylland striker Ronnie Schwartz. They tried to get him in the last transfer window and have reignited their pursuit of him this winter.

The Addicks remain 6th in the table after yesterday’s defeat and are only in the Play-Offs on goal difference, with Ipswich Town breathing down their necks.

They have also slipped five points away from the automatic promotion places but have a chance to respond against Accrington Stanley on Friday.

