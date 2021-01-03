QPR are reportedly ‘ready’ to ask Tim Sherwood to come in if Mark Warburton can’t turn results around.

Sherwood is a ‘close friend’ of Les Ferdinand’s.

QPR’s Director of Football has come under scrutiny in his position, but so too has current manager Warburton – his side are winless in nine Championship outings.

Relegation into League One is a genuine possibility for QPR this season.

Fans have been piling the pressure on Warburton in the recent weeks and now it’s reported by The Sun on Sunday (03/01.21 pg. 57) that Sherwood is being considered as his replacement.

The 51-year-old is most recently known for his spells in charge of both Villa and Spurs.

A former Spurs midfielder, Sherwood would take the job on in 2013, taking over from Andre Villas-Boas and lasting 28 games in charge of the club, winning 14.

He’d back sacked within a season and would soon after take the vacant Villa job.

He lasted the same amount of games in charge of the Villans, winning only 10 this time.

Since, Sherwood has been out-of-work and working as a pundit in the game.

His name has been banded around at QPR in the past but now with Warburton struggling in the Championship, Sherwood is again coming into the fore.

A close friend of Ferdinand’s, this is a move that could go either way for QPR, who next go in action against Fulham in the FA Cup.