Swansea City and Celtic are among the clubs interested in Exeter City star Joel Randall, according to The Athletic.

The 21-year-old is considered to be one of the brightest talents in League Two and is enjoying a breakthrough campaign this year.

Randall has already scored eight goals in 23 matches, and his performances have turned the heads of a host of clubs.

The Athletic report that reigning Scottish champions Celtic are interested in a move for the left winger, as well as Championship outfit Swansea.

Randall had only played seven professional matches for Exeter before the start of the season, having loan spells at local non-league sides Taunton Town and Tiverton Town.

But this term he has broken through in some style, and he is now believed to be worth around £1.5 million.

With his contract running until the end of the 2021-22 season, the Grecians are not at risk of losing the player yet but may be tempted to sell at the right place.

They have established a reputation for nurturing talented players in their academy, having brought through Ethan Ampadu and Ollie Watkins.

While they lost out on a great windfall from the former when he moved to Chelsea, Watkins was sold to Brentford for almost £2 million, and Exeter earned even more last summer with a 15 per cent cut of his £28 million switch to Aston Villa.

Forward options are believed to be high on the list of January priorities for Swansea, who are currently second in the Championship despite only scoring 27 goals in 23 matches.