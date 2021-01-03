Burnley have reportedly put Derby County’s Jason Knight on their shopping list.

The Sun on Sunday (03.01.21, pg. 57) reports that Burnley are keeping tabs on Knight.

The 19-year-old has this season impressed with two goals coming in 22 Championship appearances for the Rams.

Wayne Rooney’s interim side have picked up form under his watch, but defeat at fellow strugglers Sheffield Wednesday last time out has seen them drop back into the bottom-three.

Burnley having spent much of the season in the Premier League bottom-three now sit in 16th-place of the top-flight table, with their long-awaited takeover having been completed.

Manager Sean Dyche will now look to the transfer window to bolster his side, and the Republic of Ireland international Knight could well be the first of many.

Having spent his formative years in Ireland, Knight would join up with Derby in 2017.

He made his breakthrough under Phillip Cocu last season, featuring 31 rimes in the Championship and scoring six goals, becoming an even more influential player this time round.

Despite Derby’s woes, Knight has emerged as one of the brightest and most energetic midfield players in the Championship and Derby would be gutted to lose him.

He’s contracted to the club until 2023.

It’d likely take a large cash sum to persuade Derby to let Knight head for Turf Moor but given Burnley’s recent takeover news, they might yet have the backing to bring him in.

Sitting in 22nd-place of the Championship table, Derby next go in action against Chorley in the FA Cup next weekend.