Sheffield Wednesday have put together a list of three managers, which includes Spanish boss Paco Jemez.

The 50-year-old had a prolonged playing career in Spain and had even featured for the Spanish national team on 21 occasions.

As reported in The Sun on Sunday (03.01.21, pg. 57), Jemez is alongside Jose Morais and Thorsten Fink in the running for the vacant Sheffield Wednesday job.

Tony Pulis was sacked at the start of the week after just 45 days in charge – he oversaw 10 games, winning one and leaving Wednesday in 23rd.

The Owls have since won back-to-back games in the Championship to lift themselves out of trouble though.

The Sun reports that Wednesday are closing in on a foreign coach with an appointment looking likely in this month’s transfer window.

Jemez has managed the likes of Las Palmas, Granada, Cruz Azul in Mexico and most recently Rayo Vallecano who he left last season.

Fink meanwhile is a former player at Bayern Munich.

He’s most recently managed Japanese side Vissel Kobe and was last week outed as a front-runner after it emerged that Morais and Gus Poyet were ruled out.

Poyet has seemingly lost interest in the vacancy, but The Sun reignites the claims that Morais is in the running for the Hillsborough job.

Sitting in 21st-place, Sheffield Wednesday next go in action against Exeter City in the FA Cup next weekend.