Blackburn Rovers have made an enquiry about bringing West Bromwich Albion defender Cedric Kipre on loan to the club, according to Lancs Live.

They report that Rovers have been in talks with a number of Premier League clubs as Tony Mowbray looks to bring in a centre-back, with West Brom among them.

Blackburn tried to secure a permanent move for Kipre last summer, but the French defender opted for West Brom instead after leaving Wigan Athletic.

Now they are set to try again for the 24-year-old, who hasn’t made a single league appearance for his new club.

Mowbray is desperate to bring a defender to Ewood Park on a short-term basis after a succession of injuries have stripped his backline bare.

Derrick Williams and Scott Wharton are both expected to be out of action for the rest of the season.

Daniel Ayala has also picked up a problem, while their struggles have been exacerbated further by the requirement for Ryan Nyambe to self-isolate.

Darragh Lenihan has been the last centre-back standing for Blackburn, with midfielder Bradley Johnson tasked with dropping back to partner him in recent fixtures.

Those issues contributed to Rovers’ failure to earn a clean sheet throughout December, a run they finally set straight yesterday with a 2-0 victory at Birmingham City.

That was a second consecutive win after success at Millwall, putting them back in potential play-off contention with just a five-point deficit on the Championship’s top six.

They now have two weeks out of league action, with a home FA Cup third-round tie this coming weekend against League One outfit Doncaster Rovers.