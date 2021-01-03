Sunderland are close to making Forest Green Rovers captain Carl Winchester their first signing of the January transfer window.

According to the Sunderland Echo, sources at the League Two club have suggested that a deal could soon be finalised for the 27-year-old.

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson previously worked with the midfielder when in charge at Oldham Athletic.

Winchester has six months remaining on his contract, but the Black Cats are believed to be moving quickly to secure their man this month.

A goalless draw at Northampton Town on Saturday puts Sunderland down in 11th place in League One, albeit with games to catch up.

The top six remains a very realistic target but Johnson wants to make signings in his first transfer window at the helm.

Winchester can play in a variety of positions, primarily as a central midfielder but also as a winger of full-back.

He is also a former Northern Ireland international, having earned one cap back in 2011 shortly after his move from Linfield to Oldham.

He spent seven years in Lancashire before signing for Cheltenham Town, where he played for a year-and-a-half.

In 2018, Winchester joined Forest Green, and he has made over 100 appearances for the club since.

That includes 21 – and two goals – in the current campaign, playing a key role in putting the Nailsworth club in prime contention for automatic promotion.

They currently sit third in the League Two table, and the loss of Winchester would be a big blow to their hopes in the second half of the season.