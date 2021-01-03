Former Birmingham City youngster Demarai Gray looks to be leaving Leicester City this month, with Blues entitled to a 15% sell-on clause should the move happen.

The 24-year-old had risen through the youth ranks with Birmingham City.

Making his first-team debut in the 2013/14 season, Gray would go on to feature 78 times in all competitions for his hometown club, scoring eight goals.

It led to his move to Leicester City partway through the 2015/16 season and since, the Englishman has made 169 appearances for the Foxes, scoring 13 goals.

Now entering the final six months of his contract, he looks set to depart Leicester at the end of the season, if not this month.

Brendan Rodgers is reportedly keen on sealing a permanent move away for Gray this month as to avoid losing him for free in the summer.

A host of teams from across Europe have been linked, but Southampton have seemingly emerged as front-runners.

Portuguese outlet Record report that Benfica are keen on a free transfers for Gray next summer, and that the club are fearful of Southampton ‘pricing them out’ of the move.

According to the same report as well, the Saints have already ‘made contact’ with Gray over a possible deal this month.

This is all good news for Birmingham City – they’ll receive a portion of his transfer fee should Gray be moving on this month.

Should he fail to find a new home then he looks set to be released by Leicester at the end of the season, in which case Blues would receive no sell-on fee.