Norwich City manager Daniel Farke has bit back at reports linking Emi Buendia to Arsenal, insisting the 24-year-old is ‘happy’ at Carrow Road.

Buendia has this season scored seven goals and assisted the same in 19 Championship outings.

He’s been the star player as Norwich have emerged as the Championship’s front-runners and in the build-up to January, rumours linking him to Arsenal have intensified.

Mikel Arteta is said to have scouted Buendia extensively.

But claims emerged yesterday that Arsenal were ‘unlikely’ to bid for the Norwich man who, in the summer was valued at £20million.

Speaking to Norwich City reporter Paddy Davitt, Farke had this to say on Buendia’s future:

#ncfc DF asked inevitably about Buendia's latest headline grabbing goal and the transfer window. 'He is our player. He is on a long term contract. He is happy here. I am not worried about speculation.' — Paddy Davitt (@paddyjdavitt) January 2, 2021

As well as Arsenal being touted, Aston Villa have also been a rumoured suitor. Interest has also come from Spain with both Atletico Madrid and Valencia having been touted recently.

Buendia though remains at Carrow Road.

He looks set to face a contested January with the transfer window now open, and Farke likely expecting some contact regarding his star man.

A 1-0 win at home to Barnsley yesterday marked a return to winning ways for Norwich.

It was Buendia who won the game for the Canaries as they extended their lead at the top of the Championship to four points, with Swansea City now in 2nd.

Up next for Norwich is the visit of Coventry City next weekend.