Birmingham City’s Dan Crowley is reportedly wanted by a number of clubs, claims Birmingham Live.

‘Interest is mounting’ is the 23-year-old.

Having joined from Willem II ahead of last season, Crowley would go on to feature 38 times in the Championship for Blues, scoring once.

This time round under a new manager in Aitor Karanka, Crowley has been limited to just three Championship outings.

The likes of Jon Toral, Alen Halilalovic and Riley McGree have all been preferred in the no.10 role this season, leaving Crowley’s future in doubt – Karanka has previously said that Crowley is a victim of formation change.

Having come through the Aston Villa youth academy, Crowley would eventually graduate through the Arsenal set-up.

He’s spent time out on-loan with the likes of Barnsley and Oxford United, before heading to the Netherlands where he’s spent the bulk of his career to date.

He left Arsenal for Go Ahead Eagles in the 2016/17 season, going on to feature for Willem II and Cambuur before finding his feet at Birmingham City last season.

A fine player, but one who’s fallen right out-of-contention under Karanka.

The Spaniard has spoke of his need to offload players in order to bring them in this month.

Crowley looks to be one of a number of players who could be shipped our in order to make way for newcomers who better fit Karanka’s style.

It’s been a struggle for him at St Andrew’s so far – his side sit in 18th-place of the Championship table having claimed 23 points from 23 games.

Up next for them is a trio to Manchester City in the FA Cup.