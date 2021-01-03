According to Alan Nixon writing in The Sun, Jose Mourinho’s Spurs are set to take a second bite of the apple as they move in for Wigan starlet Kyle Joseph.

Joseph is turning heads in League One with his performances and the North London side are one of those with head turned.

Wigan woes and Spurs interest

Wigan are currently negotiating the choppy waters of administration. The Latics were placed into this administration by their new owner just weeks after he sealed a deal for the club.

However, a brighter horizon beckons and the Lancashire side are deep into a takeover that could be completed any day.

One aspect of the enforced administration is that higher-tier clubs have visited Wigan and cherrypicked their best starlets. Spurs have already taken youngster Alfie Devine from the Latics who Nixon says has made progress with the North London side.

Spurs not put off by rejected offer

Jose Mourinho’s side have been in for Joseph before. They had interest in the summer and, according to The Sun’s Nixon, put down a £150,000 marker for the Scotland Under-21 international.

The Londoners, says Nixon, also put a full deal in front of the youngster in order “to tempt him.” It was an offer and a deal that the 19-year-old striker said no to, choosing to stay at the DW Stadium.

Yet, Tottenham are not to be put off and have been spurred into action after his “superb hat-trick” against Burton Albion in the middle of the week.

This revisiting of interest would suggest that the North Londoners will be going in with a bigger bid and will not be taking no for an answer this time around.

Will Spurs get their man this time when they go back to Wigan for Kyle Joseph?