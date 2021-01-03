Blackburn Rovers entered into the game against Birmingham City in 14th place in the Sky Bet Championship table.

They faced Birmingham on the back of sliding form that saw them winless in their last three games. Tony Mowbray’s men were having to recover from a 2-1 loss last time out against Huddersfield Town who mugged them with a late winner.

Game time: mini-review

In truth Blackburn started the brightest and were on top from the start. They didn’t have to wait long to open the scoring, Adam Armstrong (10′) netting after being teed up by impressive Liverpool teenager Harvey Elliott. It was Armstrong’s 17th goal of the season.

10: #BCFC 0-1 #Rovers 😇 GET IN! Rovers break through Elliott, he plays in Armstrong down the left who gets into the area and converts!#BIRvROV 🔵⚪️ https://t.co/o9xHpLl12Y — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) January 2, 2021

Both sides went at each other for the rest of the game and each side fashioned chances. Blackburn had the better of the opening exchanges although Brimingham had a spell of pressure wither side of half-time.

The game settled down more in the second-half and the tempo wasn’t as quick. Aitor Karanka’s Blues probed more and asked more questions as they looked for an equaliser. It wasn’t to be their day though with returning-from-injury Bradley Dack (90+1′) scoring after a Tyrhys Dolan assist to round off the scoring for Tony Mowbray’s men and take all three points.

90+2: #BCFC 0-2 #Rovers 😍 He's back! Rothwell plays in Dolan, he does brilliantly to get into the box, it comes out to Dack who fires home!#BIRvROV 🔵⚪️ https://t.co/cOq9GH8koj — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) January 2, 2021

Tale of the Tape – Match Facts

Possession: Birmingham 54.7%/45.3% Blackburn

Accurate passes: Birmingham 299: 237 Blackburn

Passing Accuracy: Birmingham 70%/66% Blackburn

Shots: Birmingham 7/11 Blackburn

Tackles Attempted (made): Birmingham 35 (21)/30 (20) Blackburn

Three players who impressed vs Birmingham City

Barry Douglas: the on-loan Douglas rightly deserved all the plaudits for his performance against Birmingham City. Made 8-of-9 tackles he went in for, made four clearances and had two timely interceptions to halt Birmingham attacks. An excellent performance from the Leeds United left-back.

Harvey Elliott: the on-loan Liverpool 17-year-old just goes from strength to strength. He chipped in with his 6th assist of the season to go alongside his four goals. Helped to drive Blackburn forward and was at the centre of their better play. Fashioned two shots, both on-target and drawing saves. Just seems to get better every game.

Adam Armstrong: another game and another goal for the ex-Newcastle United man. His goal today made it 17 for the season and you get the sense that there is more in him. Runs the centre of a three-man line well, keeps defenders on their toes. Completed five dribbles today and had three shots at goal.

Looking forward – next game

Blackburn’s next game sees them entertain Doncaster Rovers at Ewood Park in the FA Cup Third Round. They then return to action on January 16th with a home game against Stoke City.

Data used in this article derived from WhoScored Birmingham vs Blackburn match page.

Will Blackburn Rovers be able to kick on from this result and put a run together?