Birmingham City entered into the game against Blackburn Rovers in 18th place in the Sky Bet Championship table.

They faced Blackburn Rovers on the back of a horrible run of form that saw them winless in their last five games. The Blues were having to recover from a 4-0 hiding last time out against Derby County.

Game time: mini-review

In truth Birmingham City were up against in from the start and hadn’t had much chance to settle themselves before Adam Armstrong (10′) scored after being teed up by impressive Liverpool teenager Harvey Elliott.

Goal for Blackburn. Armstrong, 10. [0-1] @SkyBetChamp — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) January 2, 2021

Both sides went at each other for the rest of the game and each side fashioned chances. Blackburn had the better of the opening exchanges although Brimingham had a spell of pressure wither side of half-time.

The game settled down more in the second-half and the tempo wasn’t as quick. Aitor Karanka’s Blues probed more and asked more questions as they looked for an equaliser. It wasn’t to be their day though with returning-from-injury Bradley Dack (90+1′) scoring after a Tyrhys Dolan assist to round off the scoring for Tony Mowbray’s men and take all three points.

Goal for Blackburn. Dack, 90+2. [0-2] @SkyBetChamp — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) January 2, 2021

Tale of the Tape – Match Facts

Possession: Birmingham 54.7%/45.3% Blackburn

Accurate passes: Birmingham 299: 237 Blackburn

Passing Accuracy: Birmingham 70%/66% Blackburn

Shots: Birmingham 7/11 Blackburn

Tackles Attempted (made): Birmingham 35 (21)/30 (20) Blackburn

Three players who disappointed vs Blackburn Rovers

Lukas Jutkiewicz: didn’t really get himself into the action. Saw very little of the ball (2.1%) and only managed to work one shot all afternoon. Scattergun passing today as he completed just 7-of-17 (41%). Only won 4-of-10 headed duels.

Jake Clarke-Salter: you want your centre-backs to dominate opposing forwards but that didn’t happen here. Clarke-Salter won just 1-of-5 (20%) headers that he went for and made just one tackle all afternoon, as well as one clearance and two interceptions.

Ivan Sunjic: midfielder Sunjic simply didn’t impose himself enough on the game. He completed a high %age of passes (82%) but at a low volume – just 18-of-22. He did make two shots (one on-target/one blocked) but you expect more industry from your midfield engine room.

Looking forward – next game

Next up for Aitor Karanka’s men is a trip north to Manchester to face Manchester City in the FA Cup Third Round. They return to Championship action on January 16th with a trip to Teesside to face Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough.

Data used in this article derived from WhoScored Birmingham vs Blackburn match page.

Will Birmingham City be able to kick on from this result aand put a run together?