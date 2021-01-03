Huddersfield Town suffered a disappointing defeat at the hands of high-flying Reading yesterday.

The Terriers started the game brightly and showed patches of brilliance, but ultimately ran out of steam, and were punished by the Royals Portuguese striker Lucas João who took his tally to sixteen for the season, in all competitions.

There was some poor individual performances from Huddersfield players yesterday, here are three players who didn’t do themselves justice in the clash with Reading:

Pipa

Spanish right back Pipa has been a metaphor of consistency since arriving at Huddersfield from Espanyol over the summer, and you could make an argument that he’s the best right back in the league.

His performance yesterday was below par however with the Spanish right back making some sloppy mistakes, and struggling to cope with the threat of Reading’s attackers, particularly Ovie Ejaria, who had the better of him on a handful of occasions.

Carel Eiting

Another summer recruit who was far from their best yesterday, was Dutch midfielder Carel Eiting.

The Ajax loanee has been mightily impressive since arriving in England, but was poor yesterday putting in a below par performance, before being substituted in the 70th minute.

Rarmarni Edmonds-Green

Another player who has been impressive in recent times for the Terriers, but struggled yesterday is academy graduate Rarmarni Edmonds-Green.

The centre back has been in a real purple patch of form recently, but struggled against the physicality of Lucas Joao yesterday, and you could argue he was at fault for the Royals equalising goal.

All three players mentioned have been instrumental in Huddersfield Town’s bright start to the season, and their poor performances yesterday had a vital impact on the outcome of the game. The trio need to bounce back from their disappointing displays yesterday, and continue to show their worth to head coach Carlos Corberan.