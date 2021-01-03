Huddersfield Town were beaten by Reading on Saturday, after a disappointing second half collapse against promotion pushing Reading.

The Terriers were the better side in the first half, but fell short in the second, and were punished by the Royals, who climb to fourth in the league standings.

The defeat will surely frustrate Carlos Corberan, as the West Yorkshire side were the better team in the first half, and he’s likely to analyse the defeat in great detail, ahead of a busy second half of the season.

There will be elements of the game that will have pleased Corberan today such as the Terriers having the better of the possession stats, and he needs to channel their frustration from today result to gain a reaction.

The Spaniard spoke openly about the defeat after the match with the Huddersfield Town website.

“We need to continue learning. One of the keys to the game is to defend well, but at the same time you need to continue doing the things that by playing in the offensive half, seeing where our advantages are and finding solutions to have control.

“You need to use the speed, go and create chances. In these moments we didn’t interpret the actions.

“We couldn’t defend a result, which was under control from an organisational point of view.”

Carlos Corberan is a great speaker of the game, and it’s clear from these comments that he’s frustrated with the outcome of today’s match.

The Spaniard has learned from Marcelo Bielsa’s school of coaching, and will analyse the game substantially to see where it went wrong.

The Terriers now have two weeks before their next league outing, and can use the gap to recoup fitness within the squad, and make some rotations ahead of the clash with Plymouth in the FA Cup.