Watford’s Ismaila Sarr has recently been linked with a move to Crystal Palace.

The 22-year-old joined Watford ahead of last season.

He’d feature 28 times in the Premier League, scoring five goals as Watford were relegated into the Championship.

Having impressed, Sarr was linked with a summer exit from Vicarage Road with both Liverpool and Manchester United having been in contention to land the Senegal man.

A hefty £40million price-tag was placed on Sarr though – the price the club originally paid Rennes for Sarr – and he’d remain at Watford for this season.

Ahead of January, reports claimed that Watford were ‘braced’ for incoming bids amid interest from Palace, with Liverpool and United’s interest having recently been reignited, with a valuation of up to £50million being touted.

Tweeting on the matter, The Sun’s Alan Nixon said Palace will go for Sarr ‘if the price is right’.

This season, Sarr has scored four goals in 18 Championship appearances.

He’s impressed once again and his eventual departure seems likely, in what would be a huge blow to new boss Xisco Munoz who’s already lost Etienne Capoue to Villarreal.

Having lost 2-1 at Swansea City today, Watford drop down to 6th-place in the Championship table – six points behind 2nd-place Swansea.

January is set to be a crucial month for the Hornets as they vie for an immediate return to the Premier League, but keeping hold of players might be the biggest challenge for them.

Sarr looks set for a month of speculation.

He remains an in-demand player after his failed summer move, but with three more years left on his contract it’ll take a large sum to convince Watford to sell up.