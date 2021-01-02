Sunderland drew 0-0 at Northampton Town in League One today.

Lee Johnson’s side kicked off the New Year with what fans have described as one of the worst games they’ve ever witnessed.

There was just five shots on target throughout the 90 as Town held Sunderland to a disappointing draw, in what was Johnson’s fourth league game since taking over.

It marks back-to-back draws for the Black Cats in League One.

Plenty of Sunderland fans berated the performance today, and many have drawn comparisons to those when Phil Parkinson was in charge.

He lost his job last month after a torrid start to the season.

His football was bland and in his wake he’s seemingly left a squad that only knows how to play bland football.

See what Sunderland fans had to say on Twitter about their side’s performance yesterday, and the comparisons between Johnson’s efforts so far compared to those of his predecessor: