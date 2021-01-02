Sunderland drew 0-0 at Northampton Town in League One today.

Lee Johnson’s side kicked off the New Year with what fans have described as one of the worst games they’ve ever witnessed.

There was just five shots on target throughout the 90 as Town held Sunderland to a disappointing draw, in what was Johnson’s fourth league game since taking over.

It marks back-to-back draws for the Black Cats in League One.

Plenty of Sunderland fans berated the performance today, and many have drawn comparisons to those when Phil Parkinson was in charge.

He lost his job last month after a torrid start to the season.

His football was bland and in his wake he’s seemingly left a squad that only knows how to play bland football.

See what Sunderland fans had to say on Twitter about their side’s performance yesterday, and the comparisons between Johnson’s efforts so far compared to those of his predecessor:

Awful performance so far. There’s a distinct problem against teams who sit back, it was here under Ross, under Parkinson and under Johnson so far as well. We don’t move enough off the ball to drag defenders around and create space, there’s a lack of footballing brain in this team — David Hindmarsh (@DavidHindmarsh7) January 2, 2021

Incredible. We sacked Phil Parkinson for his style of play and then Lee Johnson has came in and had more "Phil Parkinson performances" than Phil Parkinson. #SAFC — Robert Armstrong (@irobarmstrong) January 2, 2021

#SAFC if Parkinson was still manager he would be getting slated on here for this performance. Johnson might talk the talk but the walk will be prove to be a lot more difficult. @Philip_RJ89 @WiseMenSayPod — Eddie (@Houghton1956) January 2, 2021

That was a Phil Parkinson performance — Craig McCaskill (@GlassesCraig) January 2, 2021

Phil Parkinson esque — Alexander Ward (@AlexWard1405) January 2, 2021

There is absolutely nothing coming out wide from the two full-backs playing today. When you combine that with three defensive midfielders you have a very safety first starting XI. The team is still very Parkinson esque. #SAFC — Matthew Crichton (@MattyCrichton) January 2, 2021