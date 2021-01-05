Following relegation, there were rumours of both Troy Deeney and Andre Gray leaving Vicarage Road in the summer transfer window, but after talks of West Brom and Tottenham Hotspur being interested nothing materialised.

That was to the detriment of Watford, as Andre Gray and Troy Deeney are struggling yet again this season, despite the praise and hype of mainstream media outlets pre-season.

Watford were defeated by Swansea City on Saturday, with Deeney and Gray starting and finishing the game up-front together in a partnership, who both bitterly disappointed with their performances.

The pair both have a brilliant CV in the Championship, but both played together as a strike force for the first time in an away game since 2018 and it certainly showed, with the pair showing zero creativity failing to impose any goal threat.

If Watford want to gain promotion and make a swift return to the Premier League, then Andre Gray and Troy Deeney cannot start together.

New head coach Xisco Munoz has got attacking options to come back, including Joao Pedro and Stipe Perica alongside new signing Phillip Zinckernagel (who can play as a secondary striker but may be favoured to play in a wide position).

The English duo are not making the Spanish coach’s decision hard at the moment, both look lost and technically poor. The game felt over when Troy Deeney snatched at a volley inside the box late in the game which probably landed in Cardiff.

A new identity and a new strike force is needed if Watford are to take promotion seriously. With the January transfer window open too, the time to act is now.