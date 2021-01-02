Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan has conceded that squad depth is an issue he may need to solve.

His side were defeated in their first match of 2021 on Saturday afternoon, as they were beaten 2-1 by Reading.

Having won their previous five matches at the John Smith’s Stadium, it looked the Terriers were set to continue that fantastic home run when Frazier Campbell put them ahead after six minutes.

But they were caught out in the second half by a more confident Reading side and, in particular, Lucas Joao.

The Royals forward scored twice in 13 minutes to turn the game around, and leave Huddersfield with nothing for their efforts.

It is not the first occasion this season on which Corberan’s men have started well only to fade as the match wore on.

It was suggested to the Spanish boss in his post-match press conference that the strength of their substitutes was a possible factor.

Apart from Alex Pritchard, Alex Vallejo – who has played for the club only twice since his arrival – and goalkeeper Ben Hamer, the rest of their nine-man bench consisted of youngsters.

Corberan admitted that the situation was not ideal, telling The72: “I think we need to have a squad with the options to face these games.”

He also contrasted the strength of the opposite bench and the options that Veljko Paunovic had before saying: “When you want to change a result you need to provoke situations.”

The January window presents an opportunity for Corberan to address the issue of squad depth, and he has already made clear his desire to add to his options at centre-back and out wide.

They have already made progress in the latter department with the signing of Danny Grant from Bohemians.

The lack of senior players on the bench against Reading saw a debut handed to 20-year-old striker Kieran Phillips in the closing stages.

Corberan said of Phillips, who has been out with an injury in recent weeks: “He has made positive progress.

“He is a young striker, he hadn’t trained a lot to play with us in the team.

“In that moment we brought him on the path because he is the kind of striker who can finish the crosses we were having.”

However they couldn’t find a levelling goal, and as a result drop out of the top half of the Championship table.