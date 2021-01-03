There were questions over summer recruit Jamal Lowe’s credibility, after a run of form where Jamal Lowe’s finishing was costing Steve Cooper’s side points.

However, if you had watched him recently, you would think that they were two different players. Lowe has never been that prolific in his career, playing in a wider position as opposed to a natural number nine which he is playing in SA1, as the number on the back of his shirt shows too.

It is by no means an easy task replacing Rhian Brewster, who scored a goal in every other game during his time at Swansea, but since the South Wales derby against Cardiff City on the 12th December Jamal Lowe has done just that and some.

The 26-year-old has scored six goals in his last six and is proving to be a menace for Championship defenders. However, he is a very different player to Rhian Brewster.

Whilst Brewster is an excellent poacher, Jamal Lowe has brilliant technical ability to hold the ball up and be involved in the build-up play, an attribute that is essential to the way Swansea City teams play football.

Now, with a chip off of his shoulder, Jamal Lowe is playing with confidence in front of goal and don’t Swansea just know it. He is filling the shoes that Rhian Brewster left whilst also doing more for the team on and off the ball. A vital member of Swansea’s team as they fight for promotion.