Reading manager Veljko Paunovic had good reason to be pleased after his side’s comeback victory at Huddersfield Town.

The Royals moved up to fourth in the Championship on Saturday afternoon with a 2-1 success in West Yorkshire.

Having won only one of their last seven matches away from home, a three-point haul looked a tall order when Fraizer Campbell put Huddersfield in front after just six minutes.

But Lucas Joao, making a return from a soft tissue injury which had kept him out of the previous five games, proved the difference.

He scored twice in 13 minutes, first chasing Tom McIntyre’s long pass and finding the bottom corner, before hitting the same spot with a stunning goal from 20 yards out.

The Portuguese forward has now scored 13 goals in 17 matches this season, but it was still a full team effort.

Royals boss Paunovic acknowledged that in his post-match press conference, and was most pleased with the nature of the win.

They’ve claimed the spoils 12 times in the Championship this season but this was the first occasion on which they did so having fallen behind.

Paunovic said that battling back after going behind in games was something that he knew his team needed to improve at.

“We’ve always been addressing that and we know we win games when we take the lead first but we also knew results were not good when we did concede first,” he told The72.

“We knew it was an area we had to improve this year and it took time.

“To be honest I heard it was a problem last year as well so it takes time but we always look at explaining how to react after conceding first and ensuring it doesn’t affect us.”

Paunovic also offered his praise to match-winner Joao, who scored his first league brace of the season.

“The two goals are proof of his improvement in mentality, waiting for his opportunity when we face adversity,” said the Royals chief. “He was patient and took the opportunity.”

After claiming seven points from a possible over their festive fixtures, Reading are now just three points adrift of the automatic promotion places ahead of a two-week break from Championship action.