Reading picked up their second win in three games as they look to continue their impressive start to the season and now find themselves sat fourth in the Championship.

The Royals travelled to Yorkshire to take on Huddersfield at the John Smith’s stadium and despite going 1-0 down, they turned the game on its head with two second-half goals courtesy of the returning Lucas Joao.

Joao equalised not long after half-time and then with just 25 minutes left on the clock, he picked the ball up from 25 yards out and rifled the ball into the far corner, giving Town goalkeeper Ryan Schofield no chance.

The Portuguese striker had been missing for the five games prior, where they hit inconsistent form with two wins, two losses, and one draw.

Plenty of Reading fans were happy to see Joao back out playing and on the score-sheet, here are a few from Twitter:

