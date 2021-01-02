A brace from Lucas João saw Reading come from behind to seal a vital away victory at Huddersfield Town this afternoon.

The two sides played out a thrilling encounter with the hosts dominating the first half, before Reading turned it around in the second, to snatch the victory.

The victory lifts the visiting Royals up to fourth in the table, while Huddersfield Town slip to thirteenth.

The second half collapse was frustrating for Huddersfield, however their supporters have been quick to realise it was a just a minor setback against an impressive Reading. Here are some of the best Twitter reaction to their defeat.

I have to say the better team won, always next week #htafc — Terriers HTAFC (@HtafcTerriers) January 2, 2021

Got to remember Reading have been building this squad for a while now and spent a fair bit doing so. New manager has come in a surprised me a lot but you forget the quality of squad depth they’ve got. Fair play they’ll be up fighting for automatic I think come the end #htafc — bigelbow (@AlanAlanLee19) January 2, 2021

beaten by a better team,simple as that as soon as we scored,they upped there game, we are cleary lacking quality on the bench as carlos doesn't seem to want to bring them on — Steve Weston (@SteveWe22531823) January 2, 2021

Reading far too much firepower for us. Much the better side. No point really analysing it too much. Best team we've played at home so far IMO. Looking forward to the cup game next week and seeing what the fringe players have got! #HTAFC — Richard Kosmala (@RichardKosmala) January 2, 2021

Reading one of the only clubs this season to outclass us. Not upset about the result thought they deserved it we go again. UTT #htafc — Danny Koulouris (@Danielkoulouri1) January 2, 2021

Gutted. Had genuine hopes of getting something out of this one after our recent home form 😔. Onto the next one 💪🏻. #htafc #utt — ChloePeel (@ChloePeel) January 2, 2021

Well not the result we wanted, if we just had that bit of extra quality we would have won that. REG needed to be stronger for one of their goals, he'll learn from that today. My MOM was Hoggy. #htafc — Steven Downes (@StevenDownes2) January 2, 2021

From these reactions it’s clear that Huddersfield Town supporters are seeing today’s defeat as a bad day at the office, and they are probably correct to feel that way. Reading are one of the best teams in the division, and the half time team talk from manager Veljko Paunović clearly sparked a reaction from the Reading side.

Huddersfield Town have now played everyone in the Championship once and sit a credible thirteenth in the Championship table, a substantial improvement from where they were last season.

The Terriers now have a full week until their next game, when they host Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup, and Carlos Corberan is likely to make rotations for that game. The break will do Huddersfield good, as it will allow the players a chance to recover, and the transfer committee the opportunity to look at what the Terriers need to recruit this month.