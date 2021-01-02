A brace from Lucas João saw Reading come from behind to seal a vital away victory at Huddersfield Town this afternoon.

The two sides played out a thrilling encounter with the hosts dominating the first half, before Reading turned it around in the second, to snatch the victory.

The victory lifts the visiting Royals up to fourth in the table, while Huddersfield Town slip to thirteenth.

The second half collapse was frustrating for Huddersfield, however their supporters have been quick to realise it was a just a minor setback against an impressive Reading. Here are some of the best Twitter reaction to their defeat.

 

From these reactions it’s clear that Huddersfield Town supporters are seeing today’s defeat as a bad day at the office, and they are probably correct to feel that way. Reading are one of the best teams in the division, and the half time team talk from manager Veljko Paunović clearly sparked a reaction from the Reading side.

Huddersfield Town have now played everyone in the Championship once and sit a credible thirteenth in the Championship table, a substantial improvement from where they were last season.

The Terriers now have a full week until their next game, when they host Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup, and Carlos Corberan is likely to make rotations for that game. The break will do Huddersfield good, as it will allow the players a chance to recover, and the transfer committee the opportunity to look at what the Terriers need to recruit this month.