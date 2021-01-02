The January transfer window may have only just opened, but head coach Jason Tindall is already prepared to lose players and has already spotted a potential replacement for one of his star players in Tyler Roberts, who is out of favour at Leeds United.

The 21-year-old has only made two starts this season and was left out of The Yorkshire teams loss against Tottenham earlier today after being made, ‘unavailable’.

The Welsh international has proven his quality at Leeds United over the past couple seasons, accumulating over 50 appearances in The Championship under Bielsa, but the step up to the Premier League may have possibly come too soon for the developing youngster.

With the European Championships around the corner, Wales manager Ryan Giggs will also have an eye on what happens with his future, as Giggs will want to include Roberts in his 25 man squad if he can get first-team football under his belt.

A move to the Championship could reignite his career, as Bournemouth chase a swift return back to the Premier League, promotion is something Tyler Roberts has experienced and could bring to The Cherries.

Tindall is expecting Josh King to depart, who has hardly featured for Bournemouth this season, as the Norwegian international is heavily linked to a move to West Ham.

Bournemouth have options in attack, with Surridge, Solanke and Danjuma all attacking options, but without King are lacking squad depth in a crucial period of the season.

Tyler Roberts is a technically gifted forward, who will be able to chip in with not only goals, but build-up play too. This is something that Tindall will have undoubtedly noticed, as his team like to dominate the ball and be creative with it.